STAFF at Clacton Pierare being offered free health and wellbeing support to help boost their lifestyles.

Bosses at the seaside attraction have signed up to a scheme that will provide a confidential 24-hour helpline for all employees and their immediate family members.

It will cover a whole range of issues such as finance, medical information, alcohol and drugs, relationships, bereavement, domestic abuse, stress and anxiety, legal, housing concerns, and childcare support.

All calls to the helpline are handled by an experienced therapist or advisor.

It is the first time that the pier has provided a comprehensive service, and it comes as part of the benefits of working at the attraction.

Director Billy Ball said that staff are the biggest asset of any firm and you have no business without them.

“We have between 100 and 150 employees depending on the time of the year and their health and wellbeing is of paramount importance to us,” he said.

“Balancing work and everyday life can create pressures for all of us and access to this helpline can assist them to deal with both the personal and professional problems that can be thrown at us at any time.

“Calls are handled by an experienced professional who will offer expert advice and compassionate guidance in a friendly and non-judgemental manner.”

The Employee Assistance Programme is delivered by Health Assured, the UK’s leading wellbeing provider.

It will be paid for by the pier, with a fee charged per employee.

Mr Ball added that sometimes people may prefer to discuss issues with a totally independent person rather than a line manager, and the helpline provides that.

“The idea is for people to receive confidential reactive support when they need it - as well as proactive and preventative guidance,” he said.

There is also a My Healthy Advantage smartphone app as part of the programme with features such as live chat, personalised news feed, weekly mood tracker and four-week plans.

Clacton Pier was built in 1871 and attracts almost one million visitors each year.