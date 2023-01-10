A POP-UP art exhibition was launched by young artists at a historic fort in Jaywick.

The exhibition at Jaywick Martello Tower was hosted by Creative Sparks Workshop on Saturday and saw a steady footfall of family, friends and residents.

Sunday Sparks artwork was on sale to fundraise for Hope for Grace, a charity initiative for five-year-old Grace Beverton who was diagnosed with a rare gene mutation that causes severe seizures in July 2018.

Unique - Attendees observing pieces at the exhibition (Image: Michelle Bennett)

Run by teacher Michelle Bennett, the Creative Sparks group meets every Sunday at Pink Parrot Pottery in Great Bentley.

She said: “The exhibition was originally organised as a way of building confidence in the Sparks and giving them the opportunity to experience a professional exhibition.

“It has not only achieved this,it has also taught them about community, embedded the practice of kindness, as when I suggested that they consider creating pieces that we could sell at the event for charity, they eagerly agreed and unanimously voted for us to support Grace.

Busy - The Sunday Sparks exhibition was well attended. (Image: Michelle Bennett)

“I am truly grateful for the support of Charlotte and team at the tower for helping me to give the children this experience and to all the visitors who have stopped by and supported the event so far.”

The children, aged six and above, were encouraged to explore different art mediums and stimuli to create their own images, including, watercolours, acrylics and pencil sketches.

On the back of the success, Creative Sparks Workshops is in the process of expanding to after-school sessions and school holiday workshops from Jaywick Martello Tower, as well as, continuing with the Sunday Sparks and school holiday workshops in Great Bentley.

Diverse - Residents of all ages attended the exhibition (Image: Michelle Bennett)

Ms Bennett added: “There are further plans in the pipeline to help foster creativity and a love of art in Tendring’s young people.”

The current art exhibition will be open until Saturday, January 21.

If you are interested in finding out more about what is on offer then visit facebook.com/creativesparksworkshop/ page to keep up to date and contact Michelle by emailing michelle@creativesparksworkshop.co.uk.