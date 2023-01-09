TWO people had to be taken to hospital over the weekend after an unsettling crash on a village road saw emergency services swarm the scene.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were called to Clacton Road, near Weeley, at about 9.25am on Sunday following reports of an incident.

Upon arrival it was established a car and a van had been involved in a serious smash which had left a man and a woman in desperate need of medical assistance.

After firefighters from Weeley and Clacton fire stations worked to make the area safe, both for emergency workers and the public, paramedics treated the injured casualties.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: We were called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on Clacton Road near Weeley.

“Two ambulances were sent to the scene and transported two patients – a woman and a man – to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

As a result of the horrific-sounding crash, Clacton Road was blocked to drivers, who were advised to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for the Essex Fire Service added: “Firefighters did not need to assist the casualties, who were being treated by the ambulance service.

“Crews made the scene safe by 10.02am and left the scene in the care of the police.”