THE working conditions at a retail store reportedly "plagued with rats" are “diabolical and a complete and utter shambles”, according to a former employee.

The Range, in Clacton, has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after concerns were raised over its lack of heating and the quality of its toilets.

According to worried shoppers, staff at the Valleybridge Road site have been having to wear multiple layers and gloves in order to keep warm.

Another visitor, Sue Shields, 67, from Harwich, was also recently left in disbelief at the state of a disabled toilet, which had a huge hole in the ceiling and no lock on the door.

READ MORE: The Range slammed over condition of disabled toilets

READ MORE: The Range workers wearing extra layers to keep warm

Additional claims have now been levelled against the national company, owned by billionaire Christopher Dawson, in an extraordinary rant from a former worker.

Speaking anonymously, she said: “It is diabolical and in these modern times nobody should be subjected to these awful conditions – it is like Dickensian times.

“Rats are regularly seen on the shop floor, the heating has never been in place, not for years, and the whole place is just pure filth.

“The place is a complete and utter shambles."

Bosses at The Range, which has more than 11,000 workers across the UK, previously said they were doing their best to fix the chilly conditions at the Clacton branch.

They cited delayed deliveries of essential parts as the reason for the lack of action and said the standard of disabled facilities in-store would be reviewed.

In light of the allegations made by The Ranger’s ex-employees, a new statement has now been issued by the firm.

A spokesman said: “As per previous statements, The Range are resolving issues at the store.

“For example, some parts arrived for the heating this week, so part of the heating has now been repaired this week with the rest to follow.

“As stated previously, The Range will continue to resolve any difficulties at the Clacton store.”