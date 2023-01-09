A MAYOR has been honoured for her work in business by being named as one of the UK’s most inspirational and dynamic entrepreneurs in a campaign.

Manningtree mayor Michelle Taylor has received the honour through f:Entrepreneur #ialso100 a campaign launched to recognise women who have several careers in the UK.

Ms Taylor became a celebrant in 2011 and is being profiled alongside 100 female entrepreneurs from across the country.

She said: “I am thrilled to have been recognised as one of the most inspiring female founders in the UK for this coming year.

“In 2019 I was honoured to have been named on the Small Business 100 shortlist too, so following that on with this accolade is a fantastic start to 2023.”

The f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

Both f:Entrepreneur and Small Business Britain were founded by Michelle Ovens, who is also the director of Small Business Saturday UK.

The campaign’s #ialso100 line-up particularly sets out to showcase trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

From adaptive fashion designers to female-run private security companies, social enterprise leaders and ethical product manufactures, this year’s f:Entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign celebrates inspiring and resilient female entrepreneurs that have flourished despite the challenges of the past years, with many still growing or starting new ventures.

Ms Ovens said: “Congratulations to Michelle and each of the talented female entrepreneurs featured in this year’s #ialso100.

“It is so vital that we recognize and celebrate the phenomenal contribution that women running businesses are making across the UK, and the far-reaching, positive impact they are having, not just on the economy, but on wider communities too.

“The last few years have been hugely challenging for small businesses, yet despite this female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish in the UK, and is very much at the heart of the UK’s recovery.”

For the full line-up of this year’s #ialso100 campaign visit f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2023/.