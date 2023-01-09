POLICE have launched an investigation after an expensive motorbike was stolen by a gang of hoodlums before being found dumped and damaged.

Essex Police are looking into the theft of Michael Bassett’s £3,000 Benelli BN 125cc, which was taken from Kingwell Avenue, Clacton, on January 4.

In CCTV footage captured at about 12.20am, a group of five crooks, including three on bicycles, can be seen passing the 43-year-old’s home.

Casually, and seemingly without a care for might see them, they then wheel-away the maintenance leader’s yellow and black motorbike, which was parked up in the road.

Mr Bassett’s partner, Claire Pacey, 37, says they have now recovered the motorbike, purchased only six months ago, but it is in “a bad way.”

The police have now launched a public appeal in a bid to track down those responsible for stealing the maintenance worker’s prized possession and main mode of transportation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’re investigating the theft of a motorbike from a property in Kingwell Avenue, Clacton, which was reported to us at about 3.15am January 4.

“It was reported that a green Benelli 125 motorbike had been taken. No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We need anyone with information on the theft or who has doorbell or dashcam footage of the area to let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101. Please quote crime reference 42/1605/23."