Delays across Essex after A12 lorry crash and A120 crash

By Rebecca Creed

  • Delays across north Essex and Colchester this morning
  • Lorries collide on A12 near Marks Tey roadworks causing closure
  • A120 crash at Coggeshall causing delays
  • Crash on the B1022 Maldon Road near Birch

