AN arrest has been made in connection with inquiries into a missing man from Chelmsford.

Timothy Hatcher, 69, has been missing for nearly three weeks and concerns are growing from police every day.

Essex Police has confirmed a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with their inquiries, in order to yield further information.

Officers are urging the public to “stay vigilant” and to get in touch with any information in relation to his disappearance.

He was last seen in December, 18 and was reported missing two days later.

He suffers from Dementia and receives support from carers multiple times a day.

Police are conducting widespread searches in and around Chelmsford, CCTV inquiries, analysing phone and financial data and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton said: “This Sunday will mark three weeks since Timothy went missing and our concerns for him grow with each passing day that he’s not been found.

“We remain open-minded about why Timothy has gone missing, what’s happened to him, and where he is.

“We believe there may be new possibilities for people to see or recognise something unusual as they go about their daily lives as they return to work, start taking their children back to school, and taking journeys they may not have done over the Christmas period.

“I also still need people to check door bell and CCTV footage dating back to 18 December.

“If you have any information about where he is, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, I need you to contact us.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “As part of our enquiries, a 50 year-old man has been arrested in connection with our enquiries.

“He is currently in custody and helping us with our enquiries.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 754 of 20 December.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”