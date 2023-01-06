There were 18 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Tendring.

A total of 869 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 (Thursday) – up from 851 on December 21.

They were among 20,372 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5 (Thursday) – up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.

There was no update to the coronavirus dashboard on December 29.