NOMINATIONS have opened for the seventh Tendring Youth Awards – including a new category for 2023.

The awards celebrate amazing accomplishments by young people who live, study or work in Tendring, across a wide range of categories, as well as adults who support them.

Nominations open now, ahead of the glitzy gala awards evening in July, to give people plenty of time to put forward young people.

Harwich Haven Authority returns as headline sponsors of the awards for a fourth year, with the Tendring Youth Awards also supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council.

Other sponsors so far include the Princes Theatre, Tendring Careline, Actual Radio, Halterman Carless and Nova Training.

New for 2023 is an Improved Attendance category, sponsored by Aquinas Provisions, recognising efforts by school pupils to overcome adversity and maintain or improve attendance at schools.

This joins the existing nine categories such as Community Improvement and Environmental Initiative – both of which come with a bursary for the winner – and the Unsung Hero award for adults who support young people.

Individuals or groups of young people, such as youth organisations, can be nominated; while the various categories recognise academic achievement, inspirational caring, work in the community and efforts to help the environment, among others.

A panel of judges assess the nominations after the deadline of April 16 and compile a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to a glitzy presentation evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on July 4.

Karen O’Connor, chairwoman of the Tendring Youth Awards, said there were so many stories of amazing accomplishments by young people just waiting to be told.

“I continue to be touched and humbled every year by the so many inspirational achievements by young people in Tendring,” she said.

“So many young people are doing so many wonderful things – as well as adults who support them – and these awards aim to celebrate those people, as well as youth in general.

“I am delighted with our new category for 2023 also recognising school attendance, which is so important for the development of children into young adults.”

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring-youth-awards.