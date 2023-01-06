SPORTS clubs and residents are set to benefit from a new £800,000 3G sports pitch at Clacton Leisure Centre.

3G pitches are state-of-the-art all-weather facilities made from artificial grass, supported by a layer of sand and rubber.

The rubber is spread throughout the grass to provide a feel similar to real turf.

Tendring Council, which owns the leisure centre in Vista Road, has confirmed the project will start on Monday, January 9.

The work is expected to take 18 weeks to complete the project.

Tendring Council's cabinet agreed to spend money for the project in November and additional funding of £343,000 has now been received from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

Alex Porter, the council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it is an exciting development for the district’s leisure facilities.

“We have worked extremely hard to put this project together, the upgrade to a brand new 3G pitch is a massive bonus for Tendring and this will benefit residents for many years to come.” he said.

“I am excited to see both local community use and the talented footballers of Tendring able to develop their skills as the future stars of football on our brand new pitches."

Before - the current pitch at Clacton Leisure Centre. Picture: TDC/Matt Cattermole (Image: TDC)

The scheme has been backed by The Football Foundation, which is the Premier League, The FA and Government’s charity that delivers outstanding grassroots facilities and better places to play.

It is aimed at transforming lives and communities where it’s needed the most.

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, added: “This grant award towards improving the 3G pitches at Clacton Leisure Centre is great news for the local community.

“It will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing.

"That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country.”

As an alternative site during the project, Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles operates an astro pitch with availability throughout the week, subject to confirmation.

Residents and clubs are recommended to get in touch with this centre to discuss bookings further, email dsp@tendringdc.gov.uk or contact the centre directly on 01255 686176.