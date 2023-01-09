THERE were 18 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded over the past two weeks in Colchester, as well as a further 18 in Tendring.

A total of 606 people had died in the Colchester area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 – up from 588 on December 21.

There was also a total of 869 Covid related deaths in the Tendring area - up from 851 on December 21.

They were among 20,372 deaths recorded across the East of England.

A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5.

