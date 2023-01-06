CREATIVE children will be displaying their work at a thriving arts venue.

The youngsters from the Creative Sparks Workshop are set to show off their masterpieces during a special exhibition at the Jaywick Martello Tower, Jaywick, tomorrow (Saturday, January 7).

Run by teacher Michelle Bennett, the group meets every Sunday at Pink Parrot Pottery in Great Bentley.

The children, aged six and above, are encouraged to explore different art medium and stimulus to create their own images, including, watercolours, acrylics and pencil sketches.

Creative - artwork created at the class (Image: Contribution)

Ms Bennett, who started running the class in April 2021, said: “I have been blessed to meet some talented young - and older – artists, and all have truly brightened my Sundays.

“My goal for this year is to continue to work on building the confidence of my Sparks, to grow this little business to reach more talented young, and young at heart, artists.”

The art exhibition opens at 10am tomorrow and will be in situ until January 21.

To find out more, search Creative Sparks Workshop on Facebook.