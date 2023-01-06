A MOTORCYCLIST “felt shocked and angry” after his £3,000 bike was stolen by a gang of hoodies during the early hours of the morning.

Michael Bassett, 43, from Kingwell Avenue, Clacton, purchased his Benelli BN 125cc six month ago, using a part-finance payment option.

Unfortunately, he has now been left having to walk half an hour to and from work after the expensive two-wheeler was pinched by callous crooks.

In CCTV footage captured at about 12.20am on Wednesday, a group of five hoodlums, including three on bicycles, can be seen passing Mr Bassett’s home.

Casually, and seemingly without a care for might see them, they then wheel-away the maintenance leader’s yellow and black motorbike, which was parked up in the road.

According to Mr Bassett’s partner, Claire Pacey, 37, he realised his treasured transport had been snatched when he left for work at about 3am and it had vanished.

She said: “We felt shocked and angry, especially considering nothing like this normally happens down our road.

“Michael uses the bike to get to work and originally we bought the bike so he could find a new job further afield. Thankfully, he can still walk to work within 30 minutes.”

Miss Pacey, who works in a supermarket, has now slammed the biker bandits responsible for stealing the motorcycle.

“I am just angry at this group of teenagers who seem to not care about taking other people’s property,” she added.

“It also makes me wonder why there parents are not concerned their children are out walking the streets after midnight.

“If anyone in Kingwell Avenue or Berkley Road has any Ring doorbell of CCTV footage please check.”

The latest bike theft comes days after a £3,500 125cc Duke KTM and £2,000 Honda CBF125 were stolen from properties in Spruce Avenue and Hythe Hill, Colchester.

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police by calling 101.