A WOMAN who was nicknamed "Nellie the elephant" in her school days has lost more than 6st after years of struggling as a "secret" slimmer.

Tracey Wright, 55, from Clacton, admits she had been "on the larger side of life" since primary school.

At her biggest, she weighed 17 stone 10lbs - and was three sizes larger than her twin.

"My nickname was Nelly all through secondary school," said Tracey, who is now a consultant.

"There was always one large member in each generation of our family and I believed I was the unlucky one.

"I was three sizes bigger than my twin at my biggest."

New research, led by Slimming World, has revealed 57 per cent of slimmer's have dieted 'in secret' - many because of fears of being judged or failing.

Tracey said she had tried numerous times on her own to lose weight, but would always go back to bad habits.

Before - Tracey Wright weighed almost 18st (Image: Slimming World)

Since joining Slimming World she has lost more than 6st and now weighs 11st 8.5lb.

"I was always too embarrassed to go to a group," she said.

"Chocolate cake has always been my demon and would often eat two donuts for breakfast.

"Once I got through the door of my local group and over the fear and started to see the results, I started to believe.

"It made me start to realise my relationship food had to change.

"It's so much more than just a weight loss journey, as I found out when I had two breakdowns.

"The support in the group was just phenomenal. I knew it was the place to be when I was in a really dark place.

"I was never judged like you are by family and other friends."

The new research revealed people who are likely to be secretly trying to lose weight this New Year will be using approaches including ditching takeaways, cutting out carbs and joining a gym.

But Dr Jacquie Lavin, from Slimming World, said it is the peer support that helps its members.

"Members become part of a community, which helps them to realise that they're not alone in the challenges they face," she said.