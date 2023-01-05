A POPULAR retail park in Harwich has been bought by a commercial property and investment company.

The LCP Group, which is based in the West Midlands, announced that it has acquired the Harwich Gateway Retail Park in Freshfields Road.

The group is part of M Core, a acquisitive commercial property collective that has invested more than £160million over 12 months in retail assets, including making 20 retail acquisitions.

It said it has added the Gateway Retail Park to its growing portfolio after completing the deal for an "undisclosed sum".

With eight units, it is anchored by a 26,000sq ft B&M Homestore, with other tenants including Argos, Carpetright, Card Factory, Peacocks, Domino’s, and Greggs.

James Buchanan, group managing director of LCP, said: "We're pleased to have acquired Gateway Retail Park in what is an exciting time for our group.

"As a company that is committed to investing in retail, from small, neighbourhood parades right up to larger, urban destination centres, we have a dedicated team of expert asset managers who have a deep understanding of the market and impressive contacts of retailers who want to find new premises.

"We're now looking at how we can add value to this already well used retail centre and believe there is real potential for growth there."

Nick Bryson, of LCP, which is part of the LCP Group, has been appointed as asset manager for the site, which is opposite Harwich's Morrisons supermarket.

He said there is currently just one vacant unit at the sire, which is now being marketed.

The firm said that in the past 12 months alone, the LCP Group has acquired 25 centres, with major acquisitions including the Cwmbran Centre in Cwmbran, The Galleries in Washington, Sunderland, as well as Aviemore Retail Park in Aviemore and Three Spires in Lichfield.

The LCP Group said it has more than £300 million available to invest for assets ranging from £500,000 to £30million and portfolios up to £150million.

The investment firm added that it is "actively seeking" even more commercial and retail sites for acquisition.