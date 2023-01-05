A THEATRE group has celebrated being nominated for a national award for two amateur productions in 2022.

Clacton Musical Theatre Society has been commended by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

The group has been nominated for best pantomime of 2022 for its production of Beauty and the Beast, and best musical for The Full Monty.

A statement from the society said: “What an achievement this is. So proud of everyone who took part in these shows.”

The National Operatic and Dramatic Association is the charity for amateur theatre societies.