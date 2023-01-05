A SEASIDE town pub is preparing to hold an awareness-raising charity day in a bid to help tackle the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

The Brace and Pistols, in St John’s Road, Clacton, is hosting a £2-a-strip raffle and cake sale on January 20 in aid of Men Matter UK.

The non-profit organisation, which describes itself as a support and advice foundation championing men’s mental health, was founded last year.

It was established to provide a mental health support network for not only men but also people who support others living with mental health illnesses.

The charity also says it is a strong ally of the LGBTQ+ community and hopes to one day have its open crisis line run by highly-trained mental health volunteers.

A spokesman for the fundraiser said: “[We are] stamping out the men’s mental health stigma and creating awareness for other men who truly need support.

“All donations contribute to helping others and creating a platform for men in need.”

To find out more information about the event or Men Matter UK head to menmatteruk.co.uk.