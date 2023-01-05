A MONTH-LONG arts and culture festival designed to “banish the winter blues” will return to - and encompass every corner of - a small coastal town.

Brightlingsea WinterFest, which brings live performance to an array of venues and spaces within the town, will run from February 2 until February 26.

It will officially kick-off at with an open mic event at the Ye Olde Swan, in the High Street and conclude with a quiz night at the Brewers Arms, in Victoria Place.

Those two evenings will sandwich a huge programme of events which will see audiences entertained by singers, poets, musicians and arts and crafts experts.

The festival will raise money for its Wellbeing Fund, which gives grants to people in Brightlingsea to help improve their mental, physical or social wellbeing.

Other funding raised will also be donated to mental health charity MIND.

A spokesman for Brightlingsea WinterFest said: “We are back and with a fantastic programme of events during February.

“The aim of Winterfest is to bring people together through music and the arts to try new things, meet new friends and raise money for the Wellbeing Fund.

“We are very much in need of volunteers to help run the events and we are a very friendly crew.

“So, if you would like to get involved, please email brightlingseawinterfest@gmail.com or message us.”

To find out more information about the “wonderful festival” head over to facebook.com/BrightlingseaWinterFest or visit brightlingseawinterfest.co.uk.