RESIDENTS are being urged to help Mistley's Acorn Village by bagging themselves a beautiful calendar.

The charity, which supports adults with learning disabilities and is based in Clacton Road, has launched the calendar as part of a fundraising initiative, the overheads for which have been sponsored by Concord Properties.

Lettings manager Jayde Lucknor and her family have supported Acorn Village for many years.

The calendars are sold for £6 each and all the proceeds go directly towards supporting the charity.

The artwork used for the calendar has been created by Acorn Village residents and tenants over the past year.

Phil Wilden, from the charity's Creative Craft Centre, picked the works for this year's calendar.

He said: "Our art workshops are full of creative ideas, and everyone gets a chance to express themselves in their own way, whether through individual or group work.

"We love to see what ideas and projects our attendees and residents want to participate in."

People can purchase a calendar at the charity shop in Manningtree High Street or at the main reception and the coffee shop at Acorn Village.

Alternatively, email Supportus@acornvillages.com to arrange for a calendar to be delivered.