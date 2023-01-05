A MAN accused of supplying drugs in north Essex is set to face a trial.

Keith Terry, 60, faces three criminal charges and will face a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Terry, of Walnut Way, Clacton, denies possessing cocaine with intent to supply it and possessing criminal cash on October 15 of last year.

He also denies possession with intent to supply cannabis on September 30, 2020.

Terry has admitted two counts of possessing cannabis.

The trial, which is expected to last three days, was added to the warned list of trials from April 11.

He was remanded in custody.