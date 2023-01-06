Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, January 6 in Essex?





A12

In both directions between Junction 13 and 15 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal between 9pm and 5am.

Additionally, in both directions from Colchester to Copdock Interchange there will be carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

No closures have been listed for this day.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, January 7 in Essex?

A12

Again, in both directions between Junction 13 and 15 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal between 9pm and 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, January 8 in Essex?





A12

No closures are listed on the A12 for this day.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way the East tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.