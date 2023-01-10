COLCHESTER is blessed to have a world-famous zoo on its doorstep, and one that continues to thrive.

Colchester Zoo runs a series of successful conservation projects and is highly respected for its environmental work.

Throughout 2022, the Maldon Road attraction welcomed a number of exciting new arrivals including the first Barbary Macaque to be born in 30-years.

It didn’t take long for the births to begin last year, as zookeepers announced the birth of two blue duiker babies, Akari and Quinn, on February 13.

Blue duikers - Akari and Quinn (Image: Colchester Zoo)

The zoo has said the pair of calves are continuing to grow “healthy and strong, developing new skills form their parents”.

Just nine days later, the park’s mandrill monkey, Mindy, welcomed her third offspring, Minkebe, after a gestation period of about 180-days.

The youngster has grown to become “inquisitive”, enjoying spending most of his time exploring the environment surrounding him.

Mandrills - Minky and Minkebe (Image: Colchester Zoo)

On April 5, the animal care team awoke to the exciting news that female warthog Hermione had given birth to four baby piglets.

And two weeks later, a hattrick of Kirk’s dik-dik calves were welcomed by first time mum, Pumpkin.

Last year the zoo also welcomed two L’Hoest’s monkeys, Echo and Charlie, before announcing the arrival of Echo.

Hanging in there - Echo clings on to Esme (Image: Colchester Zoo)

But the standout delivery of the year was the return of barbary macaque’s to the attraction.

In 2019, the zoo once again became the home of the endangered species after not housing it for more than 30-years.

On April 25, 2022, the group welcomed its first baby into the family, with M’Punky giving birth to a single offspring, Safi, and then Pippin just one month later.

Adorable - barbary macaque Safi (Image: Colchester Zoo)

Following several other births, saki monkey Kachiri delivered a healthy baby.

The zoo stated: “It is always great news that our group continue to successfully breed and supports the conservation of this incredible species.”

The final birth of the year saw squirrel monkey Milu give birth to a young baby in late November.

Milu is still carrying the new arrival around on her back until it is strong enough to explore and climb on its own.