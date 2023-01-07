Last year was another exceptionally busy one for the courts, as judges and barristers rattle through an extensive backlog of cases. Among the harrowing crimes and stories heard, a litany of criminals have been condemned to a life behind bars.

In 2022, the Gazette covered stories of murderers, rapists and cold-hearted killers who were brought to justice. We want to make sure those who cause misery and terror to our communities are held to account, named and shamed. In this article, we have listed some of the longest sentences which were dished out by judges last year.

Student to spend 18-years in secure hospital after stabbing ex-girlfriend to death.

Killer - Adam Butt (Image: Essex Police)

Adam Butt, 23, stabbed ex-girlfriend Mary Wells in a “fierce and fuming rage” after their relationship soured. Butt launched the “premeditated, unprovoked, cowardly and furious attack” on US national Mary Wells at their shared home in Laing Road, Colchester overnight on January 16, 2021. Chelmsford Crown Court heard five-feet tall Mary, who was travelling in the UK, attempted to fight back but “would have been no match at all for Butt”.

The brutal attack carried out with two knives saw 21-year-old Mary suffer stab wounds to her chest, abdomen and neck, while an unsuccessful attempt was made to decapitate her.

Butt, of Laing Road, Colchester, admitted manslaughter with diminished responsibility and was sentenced to 18-years in a secure hospital, with a requirement to serve a minimum of ten-years.

22-years for murderer who mowed down dad-of-three with his car

Murderer - Keith McCarthy

Keith McCarthy thumped the dashboard of his car “like a boxer pumping themselves up before a fight” as he hunted down Kerrin Repman, 29, in Marine Parade, Dovercourt. As the road narrowed, McCarthy, 42, cut in front of a car and struck the back of the moped Kerrin was riding, catapulting him onto the road surface and killing him. McCarthy then fled the country before later claiming the collision was accidental.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court unanimously found McCarthy, of Hordle Street, Dovercourt, guilty of murder and GBH with intent. He was handed a life sentence and will spend at least 22-years behind bars.

Twisted child rapist was “one of the worst” a judge has seen

Rapist - Graham Carson (Image: Essex Police)

Graham Carson, 68, warned his victims they would be laughed at if they told anyone about his rape and sex attacks. The court heard Carson, of The Drive, Clacton, presented himself as a “cheerful, affable man” who was trusted with the three young children, but behind closed doors he was undertaking a campaign of rape and sexual abuse between 2011 and 2014. Ms Davey said the rapist held his hand over one of his victim’s mouths when they cried out during one of his attacks, while he told another “wish you were 16”. The cowardly attacker absconded from his trial in the second week after telling his barrister, Diana Pigot, he could not face hearing it.

Judge Christopher Morgan said the case was “one of the worst” he had ever had before Chelmsford Crown Court. He jailed Carson for a minimum of 26-years. Carson denied all 18 charges he faced.

Machete-wielding thug who blinded man is jailed for 12-years

Machete attack - Lenny Draper (Image: Essex Police)

The victim, a man in his 20s, had been walking along London Road, Southend, with friends at about 11.30pm on August 20, 2020, when he was suddenly confronted by two men, one armed with a machete. He was subjected to a violent, targeted attack which left him with severe face, head and back injuries. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being discovered by police officers and despite the best efforts of medics, lost sight permanently in both eyes.

DNA evidence from Lenny Draper, of Sheepen Road, Colchester, was found on the weapon. Draper admitted charges of grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis. He was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison, with five years on extended licence, at Southend Crown Court.

Man who photographed himself raping a girl is locked-up for 16-years

Child rapist - Anthony Taylor (Image: Essex Police)

When police officers raided Anthony Taylor’s home in Colchester and seized 19 devices, they expected to find a series of indecent images of children downloaded from the internet. When a hard drive found on a desk in his attic in December 2021 was analysed, videos and pictures of the 49-year-old abusing a toddler were found. Judge Mary Loram QC branded Taylor’s sickening crimes as “a betrayal of the most awful kind” after the court heard he also superimposed the faces of other youngsters known to him on to indecent images. A video found on a device also showed the toddler forced to sexually gratify Taylor, now of Edith Road, Clacton, and other images showed him penetrating her with various body parts.

Boat builder Taylor admitted two counts of sexually assaulting a child, two counts of raping a child, one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making indecent images of children, ranging from category A to C. He was sentenced to 16-years in prison.