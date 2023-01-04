Police are appealing for witnesses or footage after a crash on the A12 which left one person with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Three vehicles – a white Toyota Hiace van, a Vauxhall Zafira, and a gold Ford Eco-Sport – crashed on the London-bound carriageway between junctions 17 and 16 shortly after 8.10pm yesterday (Tuesday January 3).

A passenger in the Zafira sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital where they are in a critical but stable condition.

The carriageway was closed while police carried out their investigations and re-opened at around 5.50am today (Wednesday January 4).

An Essex Police spokesman said: "If you have any information, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 1137 of 3 January.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm."

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the force's website reporting services.

Alternatively, call 101. In an emergency always call 999.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.