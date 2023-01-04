HORSES enjoyed a stretch along Frinton's beach.

Due to the low number of visitors on the beach during the winter, horse lovers were able to enjoy a canter along the sands.

Efforts are taken to ensure beach goers are not injured and from May 1 to September 30, the permitted ride times are before 9am and after 8pm.

However, when the beach is clearer, riders are allowed on the beach at any time from October 1 until April 30 as long as the tide is out.

Abigail Coe, a horse lover from Jaywick, said: "I got into horse riding when I turned seven and saw a movie about them.

"I asked my family if I could try it, and from there, it went downhill.

"Usually, I spend more time riding around the stables but one time a group of friends pushed me into trying something new.

"I loved travelling across the unknown and riding through the waves gave me an energy boost."