WORKERS at Manningtree’s Rose Builders have raised more than £150 for an animal charity by taking on a 161-mile challenge.

To keep people moving in the winter months and to raise much needed funds for Brantham-based WeCare Wildlife, some of the team took on the virtual challenge of following the Great Wall of China.

By completing distance-based exercise such as running, walking, cycling and swimming, the team advanced along the Great Wall of China, a total of 161 miles.

A spokesman said: “The team raised a fantastic £150 which we were delighted to present to Nicci Walmsley from WeCare Wildlife.

“The organisation is a small voluntary Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation service for the Brantham, Manningtree and surrounding area run by Gill Lewis who has over 17 years’ experience of running a rescue service and animal nursing.

The money raised will go towards feed for the swans to keep them healthy during the winter period, this is of particular importance this year with the threat of bird flu.”

“By keeping the swans well fed it negates the need for them to travel and lowers the risk of them picking up the disease from elsewhere.

“Well done to everyone involved and we look forward to next year’s challenge.”