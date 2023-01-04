Detectives investigating a serious attack at an Essex train station have released CCTV images in connection.

Officers investigating the serious assault at Chelmsford railway station have released CCTV images of a man they believe could help their probe.

It was reported man dragged a woman through the ticket barriers before repeatedly kicking her in the head at 11.30pm on October 14 2022, leaving her unconscious in the ticket hall.

Police believe the man in these CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation. (Image: British Transport Police)

The man then left the location as people at the station called an ambulance for the victim.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200106282.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."