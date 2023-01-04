A HUGE seaside event described as a “musical experience” will return to Clacton this summer.
Proper Fest will take place in Colchester Road during the Bank Holiday weekend on August 27 between 11am and 10pm.
The one-day extravaganza will boast some of the best house, garage, old skool, jungle and live acts around.
A spokesman said: “Make more memories that you and your friends will never forget.”
To find out more visit facebook.com/properfest.
