THIS season’s pantomime at Clacton’s Princes Theatre has once again broken the box office record.

In all, more than 14,000 people came to watch Cinderella, starring George Sampson and the rest of a stellar cast, with ticket sales up by more than £31,000 on the previous year.

Theatregoers also enjoyed more than 1,500 ice creams during the interval.

Not only is the figure up on last year’s panto, but is considerably higher than the 2009/10 season when professional pantomime came to the Princes Theatre for the first time, which saw just over 5,600 people come to see the show.

This was the third panto season with production company Anton Benson Productions at the helm who will be back next year with Aladdin.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council which runs the theatre, said the pantomime’s growing success at the Princes Theatre was no surprise.

“Pantomime is a well-established British tradition and is enjoyed by so many in Tendring,” he said.

“A big thank you must go to cast and crew for their first-rate efforts in bringing laughter to so many people this year, I am already looking forward to the next year’s show”.