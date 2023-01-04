A NEW Sport England-funded project is launching in Dovercourt to help the community get active and healthy.

Everyone, of all ages, can play games and have fun every Saturday morning at the Lighthouse Sports and Social Club, in Lower Marine Parade, Dovercourt.

From January 7, sessions will be held every week from 10am, and are run and organised by registered ParkPlay team leaders.

Karen Stimpson, Active Essex’s local physical activity pilot coordinator for Tendring, who is leading the project, said: “This is the first time ParkPlay has come to Harwich and we’re really excited to launch it in the town.

“It’s been a great success across the country, and we hope it will be just as popular in Harwich.”

Since April 2021, when ParkPlay first launched, a total of 42 ParkPlays have begun, 16 of which are in Essex.

The aim is to provide communities with free, inclusive activities particularly trying to reach people who are less active and don’t feel traditional sport is for them.

ParkPlay is free and suitable for adults and children.

There is no age limit or fitness requirement.

Just turn up and there will be games and activities everyone can play.

Bridie Stanford, who runs The Lighthouse Sports and Social Hub, will be hosting the weekly sessions in Dovercourt.

She said: “We can’t wait for ParkPlay to start.

“Every Saturday we will welcome the community to come along and have fun with inclusive games, and all for free.

“ParkPlay is a great initiative, and we hope it will give adults and children in Harwich an opportunity to get out and have a great time together in their own town.”

Anyone interested is invited to register online on the ParkPlay website at park-play.com.

The free events will take place every Saturday from 10am to 12pm at the Lighthouse Sports and Social Club, in Lower Marine Parade, Dovercourt.

For more details, call the Lighthouse Club on 01255 764586 or 07403 316735.