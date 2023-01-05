A MUM “who cannot imagine what it is like to lose everything” has launched a campaign after Christmas toys belonging to her friend’s children went up in flames.

Kerri Foakes, 30, from Colchester, is appealing to the generosity of the community in a bid to raise £700 for a family left homeless following a devastating flat fire

The second-floor inferno, which occurred in Holland Road, Clacton, on December 30, saw crews from Clacton, Colchester, Frinton and Weeley rush to the scene.

They managed to stop the fire spreading to neighbouring properties but the flat itself was left uninhabitable due to severe damage.

As a result of the blaze, Kerri’s friend’s six-year-old boy, three-year-old son and 19-month-old girl, as well as the children’s mother, lost all of their belongings.

Kerri said: “Everything you can think of they lost - beds, clothes, children’s toys, televisions, wardrobes and the kitchen. The whole flat went up in flames and is gone.

“I'm friends with the children's dad but the mum and children have been put in a B&B. It is a very stressful and emotional time, especially just after Christmas.

“I have young children and can't imagine what it's like to lose everything, especially not long after Christmas.

“They have lost new toys and had to leave the flat in only the clothes you go to bed in. So I am happy to help wherever I can.

So far Kerri has managed to raise nearly £500 for the devastated family, thanks to the kindness of the residents and friends, but more donations are still needed.

She added: “It's incredible how much people have helped out considering it's not long after Christmas and with everything going on in the world – it’s very generous.

“I am going to be meeting up with the children's dad to go get everything the children and adults need and then provide receipts.

“I'm doing this on behalf of family and trying to raise as much money as I can for them. So, please help if possible.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/help-young-children-with-clothes-and-toys