A LIFESAVING organisation is hosting a special and stylish event in order to raise vital funding.
The Harwich Lifeboat Dinner and Dance, arranged by Harwlich RNLI, will take place at The Waterfront, Dovercourt, on March 25 from 6pm.
The evening, soundtracked by covers band The Hitlist, will include a three-course meal and a raffle.
A spokesman for Harwich RNLI said: “We're ready to launch our crew Dinner and Dance - we think it'll be a great evening.”
To find out more email harwich@rnli.org.uk.
