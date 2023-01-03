Police are "continuing to do everything possible" to trace a missing man who has not been seen for more than two weeks.

Timothy Hatcher was last seen on Sunday December 18, and was reported missing to Essex Police two days later.

Police has been looking to identify a man they needed to speak to in connection with the search.

A man has been identified and our enquiries are ongoing.

The force is continuing to carry out extensive enquiries in order to locate Timothy, 69, and has again appealed to the public to please report any sightingsas soon as possible.

Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton said: “This has been an extensive investigation which has encompassed many areas of the force and we are continuing to do everything possible to find Timothy.

“The support from the public since we launched our appeals on Timothy’s disappearance has been fantastic and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped.

“Clearly, our concerns are continuing to grow every day Timothy remains outstanding and we are using a significant number of officers across the force to find him.

“I would urge everyone in Essex to please report any sightings of Timothy to us as soon as they happen; doing that gives us the best possible chance of locating him safely.”

If you have seen Timothy or if you have any information about where he is, please call 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.