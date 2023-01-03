A CHARITY hero has decided to shave her head after two small children tragically died, saying: “They and their families are my inspiration.”

Wendy Giles, 49, is the community champion at Morrison’s in Little Clacton, having held the position at the supermarket’s Waterglade store for nearly three years.

Later this month, on January 14, the dedicated worker will have all of her lengthy brown locks cut off in aid of Together for Short Lives.

The non-profit organisation is committed to supporting children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, as well as their families.

According to Wendy, she was inspired to take on the challenge following the untimely death of her friend’s three-year-old who battled leukaemia and young girl.

She said: “In October his prognosis was not good so his family and friends gave him a last Halloween and Christmas and he sadly passed away a couple of days later.

“He also went to The Treehouse, an East Anglian Children’s Hospice in Ipswich, which is where our fundraising goes.

“The day before the Little Clacton Morrison’s opened, we invited another little girl who did an unofficial opening for us. She also recently passed away before Christmas.

“They are my inspiration, along with their families and friends who have to endure such devastating circumstances.

“People keep saying I’m brave, I don’t agree. It’s just a haircut at the end of the day, it will grow back. These families won’t get their children back.”

Despite the shave still being just under two weeks away, Wendy has already raised an impressive £1,600 for Together for Short Lives.

She added: “I’m truly humbled by how much has been donated so far, I have the best family, friends and colleagues.

“I’ve even had donations from people who I don’t know - there are some wonderful people out there.

“I’ll be 50 the day after I do it and I always wanted to do something for my 50th but I’m too fat and old to do a parachute jump or anything physical.

“I’m getting very nervous now, not going to lie… but more about afterwards.”

To sponsor Wendy visit tinyurl.com/yck33d45.