A LORRY which crashed into a bungalow after careering off the A12 remains wedged in the property.

A couple had a remarkable narrow escape after the lorry skidded off a slip road at Langham when its driver lost control on December 18, it is understood.

The vehicle then smashed into a bungalow, owned by a housing association, in Park Lane where it is believed an elderly couple were residing.

Emergency service workers rushed to the scene at about 8.30pm amid fears for the safety of those involved.

Crunch - a lorry smashed into a bungalow in Park Lane, Langham (Image: Kenny Wilson)

Two weeks on from the incident, the lorry remains stuck in the property.

It has been left with bricks bowing outwards as fears about the structure of the house collapsing remain prevalent.

Rural North councillor Darius Laws has called for the matter to be resolved quickly, revealing his concern that A12 motorists may be distracted by the sight of the crash scene.

He said: “With all the leaves gone from bushes, hedges and trees, you do tend to see a bit more at this time of year.

Still there - the lorry at the crash scene (Image: Kenny Wilson)

“I am worried perhaps the sight of a lorry wedged in a building will be a distraction for drivers travelling past it.

“It is not an easy matter but I hope it gets resolved quickly and the residents get the chance to choose whether they would like to return.”

Mr Laws added: “It was an awful time of year for something like this to happen to anyone in their home.

“I hope the residents were suitably looked after by the landlord and appropriate authorities.”

Close call - it is understood a couple were inside the bungalow when the lorry crashed (Image: Kenny Wilson)

Two fire crews from Colchester and others from Weeley and Coggeshall were called to the scene on December 18.

A fire spokeswoman said: “Firefighters were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a lorry which had crashed into a bungalow.

“No one was trapped in the vehicle, so fire crews ensured the scene was safe and left it in the care of the housing association by 9pm.”

Police officers were also in attendance and closed the slip road while emergency workers responded at the site.

A spokesman said no arrests were made.