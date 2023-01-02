THE trust which runs Colchester Hospital was caring for 186 coronavirus patients at the end of 2022, the latest figures show.

Data shows the number of people being treated in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust hospitals for Covid by December 28 was down from 232 on the same day the previous week.

The trust runs hospitals in Colchester, Clacton, Harwich and Ipswich.

The NHS England figures also show the number of bed’s occupied by people who tested positive for Covid at the trust’s facilities increased by 75 per cent in the past four weeks.

Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 209 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 91 per cent in the past four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63 per cent.

The figures also show 85 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 26.

This was down from 144 in the previous seven days.