A MAN has appeared in court to face several charges in connection with a serious collision which resulted in a person suffering severe injuries.

Charlie Whittaker, 25, of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

He faced charges of intentionally driving a vehicle intending to cause the driver significant injury and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to another.

The charges relate to an incident alleged to have happened on September 29 in St John’s Road, Clacton in which a man suffered serious injuries following a collision.

Whittaker also faces further charges including affray relating to an incident alleged to have happened in Jaywick on July 10.

Whittaker was remanded in custody and will next appear at the court on a date yet to be set by the courts.

