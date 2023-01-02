HUMAN remains have been found at an Essex park sparking a police investigation.

Officers were called to Fourth Avenue shortly before 2pm on Saturday afternoon, December 31, following reports of a suspicious object in the water.

Specialist forensic officers have since confirmed these are human remains.

An investigation with Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate is underway and early enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said: “It’s the really early stages of this investigation and we are working to determine what has happened.

"I understand that this is concerning news for local residents and our officers are likely to remain in the area for the next few days to continue enquiries.

“We ask that the public respect the cordons in place and we will be updating the public as the investigation develops.”

Essex Police at the scene in Oakwood Pond, Harlow (Image: Essex Police)

A spokesman added: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 582 of December 31 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”