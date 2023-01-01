DAZZLING fireworks lit up the skies in Harwich on New Year’s Eve with a stunning display that saw thousands turn out.

The event returned to Harwich Quay for residents and visitors to bring in the new year after a two-year absence.

In 2021 the event was cancelled following fears over the spreading of the Covid-19 omicron variant.

This time around the event went forward and resident Betty Holbrook, 93, was there to collect donations with a team of volunteers.

She said: “Everybody was happy about it because so many people came down and it was a great time.

“Watching all the people coming from Dovercourt was like seeing a load of ants because of the number of attendees.

“We are grateful to the Corporation of Trinity House for permission to use their pier and Harwich Haven Authority who let us use Ha’penny Pier.”

The event was supported by Harwich Town Council as well as other businesses and organisations around the town.

Donations were also collected in buckets by members of the Harwich Society and Betty collected money at the gate of Trinity Pier.

She added: “When Ha’penny Pier was opened up visitors were allowed to see the fireworks from there and the harbour board was on hand to make sure everyone behaved themselves.

“The Pier Hotel was very helpful as customers ate on the evening whilst enjoying the fireworks.

“The night was so busy that beforehand, people were calling me from Ipswich, Woodbridge and Colchester to sort out parking but we aren’t responsible for that.”

As the Christmas holidays are winding down for children this was one of their last opportunities to stay up before returning to school.

Youngsters were entertained with sparkly wand toys to keep them occupied and musician Chris Strachan added a hint of jazz to the festivities.

Thousands of attendees were generous with their donations and the final sum raised will be released soon.