A FAMILY have been made homeless following a fire which started in a tumble drier.

A second-floor flat in Clacton is no longer habitable due to severe damage caused by the fire.

Crews from Clacton, Colchester, Frinton and Weeley attended the scene today at 8.25pm in Holland Road.

The family living in the flat were alerted to the fire by their fire alarm.

Crews worked quickly and managed to stop the fire before it spread to other properties in the building.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a second-floor flat in Clacton tonight (Friday 30 December).

“When crews arrived they reported the second-floor flat was engulfed in fire and full of smoke.

“Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the flat and extinguished the fire. Thanks to the quick actions of the crews, they managed to stop the fire spreading to the adjoining properties.

“The family living in the property were alerted to the fire by their working smoke alarms. When they heard the alarm, they got out, stayed out and called 999.

“The fire started in a tumble dryer. The fire has severely damaged the flat to the extent that it is no longer habitable.”