TWO community stalwarts have been recognised in this year’s New Year Honours list.

Marjorie Florence Culham and Nicholas John Cross, both from Colchester, have both been issued British Empire Medals by King Charles.

The former is a long-serving fundraiser for the Guide Dogs for the Blind while the latter is an instructor at the West Wiltshire Sailing Association.

Marjorie has received her BEM for voluntary and charitable services to people with visual impairments and Nicholas for services to young people and to charity.

Guide Dog volunteer Marjorie, however, is no stranger to being celebrated for her unbridled commitment to serving others.

Back in 2014, she received a Pride of Tendring Award, an accolade given to her once again in commemoration of her dedicated work for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

She has been a volunteer for the non-profit organisation for more than 50 years and has regularly organised raffles and visited fairs, fetes and events to raise cash.

As chairman of the charity’s Stour Valley branch, Marjorie has also been known to regularly give talks to other organisations and train puppies by taking them on walks.

Seven years ago, when she received her Pride of Tendring Award, the busy bee was also running a luncheon club in Lawford, providing locals with a meal and friendship.

She was also on the parochial church council of the local church as a deanery representative and was once a Girl Guide leader.