SICKENING footage has emerged of the moment a student was swarmed and kicked in the head before another was hospitalised with concussion.

Andrew Deakin’s son, who attends Tendring Technology College, in Rochford Way, Frinton, became involved in what started out as a “little scrap” while in a corridor.

As he made his way to the school office, however, the scuffle intensified and a fourth boy is understood to have started throwing fists in the Year 11 pupil’s direction.

Unsettling video evidence depicting the horrifying events which unfolded shortly after has now been exclusively sent to the Gazette.

In the clip Mr Deakin’s son, in a white shirt, is seen fighting with another student, who is wearing a black hooded coat, as onlooking youngsters disgustingly cheer them on.

Before long, however, the one-on-one ruckus turns into a melee, with hordes of boys pushing Mr Deakin’s son to the floor before kicking out at his body.

“Because he was winning another chap jumped and started punching him and then all of a sudden 14 people were assaulting him,” added Mr Deakin.

“They were stamping on his head and his shirt ended up with footprint marks all over it - it is quite shocking and even speaking about it riles me up.

“He suffers a lot of bruising but it would have only taken one stamp in the wrong place and it could have been a different kettle of the fish.

“My son’s friend was then assaulted by a group of 17 students. He got knocked out and stomped all over and had to go to hospital with a suspected concussion.”

Since the shocking ordeal, Mr Deakin has reported the incident to Essex Police and filed complaints to the school about his son being constantly bullied.

He added: “We have had a few issues and I have spoken to four different headmasters over three years now about bullying and nothing has been done.

“There are big issues within the school and on that the school was terrible – they did not even contact the parents of the other boy who was attacked."

Bosses at Tendring Technology College have now responded.

A spokesman said: "Physical violence or bullying of any kind is totally unacceptable and we have taken action against all students. The Police and Local Authority have also been involved in supporting TTC with all aspects of this incident.

“We work hard to make sure that our school is a warm, nurturing and tolerant environment and this behaviour has no place in our school community. The students involved will not be returning to TTC."