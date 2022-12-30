RESIDENTS are encouraged to attend a free informative meeting on woman’s health.

CVS Tendring is hosting the event that will see women share their stories and gain information on health issues including menopause and endometriosis.

Endometriosis affects roughly ten per cent or 190 million of reproductive age women and girls globally.

The free event will take place on Monday, January 23 from 7pm to 9pm in CVS Tendring’s Dovercourt and Harwich Hub in Dovercourt High Street.

For more information and to book your place call 01255 554 115.