A POPULAR pie and mash shop which has been serving delicious homemade pastries to seasiders for four decades will close down to undergo a makeover.
Whites Pie Shop, in High Street, Walton, will shut its door for two weeks from January 2 while renovation and redecoration works are carried out.
The eatery, which started out at Billingsgate market, has been in business for 40 years, serving up hearty pies as well as jelled and stewed eels.
To find out more visit facebook.com/whitespieandmash.
