THE search for a missing 15-year-old girl is continuing as Essex Police appeal for help from the public.

A new photograph of missing Arisa Greatrix, 15, has been issued by officers as they continue their search for the teenager.

She was reported missing on Boxing Day and Essex Police believe she could be in the Basildon, North Stifford or South Ockendon areas.

Arisa is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with very long dark brown hair and wears glasses.

When she was last seen she was wearing a camouflage print jacket, beige leggings, white socks, and beige Crocs.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are continuing to look for 15-year-old Arisa Greatrix who’s missing from her home in South Ockendon and are now releasing a more recent photograph of her in the hope someone may be able to tell us where she is.

“We have continued to pursue all lines of enquiry to find Arisa, but we now need your help.

“We are worried about Arisa and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.

“If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call us on 999 quoting incident 81 of 26 December.”