A MARTIAL arts club is expanding its arsenal in the new year with the launch of a fresh set of classes.

Essex Wado Ryu Karate (EWRK) Club is based in Brotherhood Hall, Clacton and the club will introduce padded sword training classes in the new year.

The classes are available for all ages and can become very protective, headgear protection is compulsory and arm pads are optional

A spokesman for the club said: “This style of fighting embraces an intense fighting scenario where the student has to use both sides of the body to defend and attack using two padded swords.”

Classes begin on Friday, January 6, for more information and to book your place call 07947 524 370.