A WOMAN who embarked on an “emotional rollercoaster” after being told she would never naturally conceive a child has fallen pregnant with her “miracle baby".

Gem Baker, 36, from Clacton, is set to welcome her first baby in June, after finding out she was expecting on September 30.

The committed nursery worker fell pregnant following a second and final round of IVF, which she had to self-fund.

In total Gem, alongside friends Jen Bartlett, Jo Hearne and Megan Whiteman, managed to raise £12,000 of the £15,000 needed for private treatment.

Speaking of the moment she found out her dream had come true, she said: “I was literally overwhelmed, over joyed and so thankful for everyone who has helped.

“Especially Jen, Jo and Megan who were the only ones who knew I was going through a second round of treatment. Against all the odds my last round went and worked.

“The IVF experience is an emotional roller-coaster from start to finish and wasn’t easy but I wouldn't have changed it for the world as I have got my miracle baby.”

“I feel so incredibly blessed.”

READ MORE: 'I've always wanted children' - campaign launched to help nursery worker fund IVF

Gem, who has always wanted to have children, was told her chances of falling pregnant would be slim after she was diagnosed with stage four endometriosis in May 2018.

The long-term disorder sees tissue grow outside of the uterus and within the ovaries and fallopian tubes but Gem’s bowel and bladder were also impacted.

Among other things, endometriosis can result in crippling pain in the lower tummy or back, heavy periods, sickness and infertility.

Gem, who has had operations to remove endometriosis tissue, then faced a battle to secure IVF treatment on the NHS, which she applied for just before the pandemic.

Due to not being in a relationship, however, she feared she would not be approved, prompting NHS bosses to stress all applications are considered "sympathetically.”

But regardless of how her dream was realised, Gem is just happy it has.

She said: “Hopefully there will be a happy ending.

"I would love to give people the hope that miracles really do happen if you believe in them hard enough."