A TELECOMMUNICATIONS engineer is “in despair” after her expensive work equipment – which she saved for years to purchase – was snatched from her car.

Charlotte Woodward, 35, from Walton, left her vehicle in Priory Street car park, in Colchester, before returning shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

After noticing the interior light was on, she proceeded to look in the boot, only to find her pricey Fujikura 90s – on which her livelihood depends - had been stolen.

The high-tech splicing machine, which will now cost Charlotte roughly £5,000 to replace, is used to fuse two optical fibre cables together.

She said: “I was very upset and in despair and anxious to get it reported in hope the police would be able to check the CCTV quickly.

“I saved for three years to be able to purchase one myself as it was the next step of progression in my career.

“Not many are owned by sole traders, more by companies, so it was a great achievement of mine – this is my livelihood.

“This will now prevent me from working in the field I have progressed into, and I will have to go into a different sector of until can save enough to buy another one.”

Charlotte, who believes her prized possession was stolen sometime between 4.10pm and 5.10pm, is now praying the device can be found.

“The splicer is particularly niche, and I can’t imagine it will be an easy sell and it also has some dents and marks which make it very identifiable,” she added.

“The person who took it must clearly be in a vulnerable position and obviously needs help to have to resort to stealing things from people’s cars.”

Essex Police have now launched an investigation.

A spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday to reports a vehicle had been broken into in Priory Street.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Call us on 101 and please quote incident 978 of 28 December.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”