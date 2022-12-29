A CHRISTMAS Day crook has been branded “moronic” after throwing a brick through a struggling shop’s glass door on a night when other businesses were also targeted.

In CCTV footage exclusively sent to the Gazette, a hooded man can be seen peering directly into a Ring doorbell attached to the front of Angelwood, in Jaywick.

Seemingly undeterred by the Broadway store’s security surveillance, he then goes on to launch a brick at the spiritual shop’s double-glazed front door.

After shattering its first pane of glass, the menacing hooligan repeats the aggressive act, but fails in his attempt to fully break through the otherwise sturdy window.

Cowardly, he then flees the scene after a passer-by catches him in the act before shouting at him to ensure presence is felt.

Stuart Barber, who opened the shop two years ago alongside business partner Mo Tyler, says the attempted break-in could be the final straw for the business.

He said: “I got called on Christmas morning so we had to put everything on hold – sweeping glass is the last thing I wanted to be doing.

“We have never had any trouble here before – this was moronic and a pointless and stupid act of tyranny but anyone with a beak that big will be easy to recognise.

“We have survived lockdowns but the last four months have been really hard work for us and this could now be the final nail in the coffin.

“We have been a support network for so many people and we have had customers in floods of tears at the prospect of us shutting.”

In addition to Angelwood, Jaywick’s Sun Yau restaurant was also broken into during the early hours of Christmas Day before a till tray was taken.

Brad Thompson, chairman of Jaywick Sands Neighbourhood Watch, says two corner shops and a hairdressers in Broadway also had their windows smashed.

Happier times - Anglewood on opening day (Image: Newsquest)

“This person has ruined people’s Christmases at a time when businesses in Jaywick are already struggling,” he added.

“It is hard enough for people to make a living at the moment and they do not also need this at this time of year.

“I just do not understand why you would attack five shops like this – maybe they are really hard-up but that does not excuse what they have done. It is disgusting.”

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident numbers 42/305141/22 or 48/305/263/22.